WATCH: Rory McIlroy proving popular draw at Irish Open in Ballyliffin

There is no doubt the Irish Open at Ballyliffin needs Rory McIlroy to make the cut on Friday.

His popularity on the first day saw fans following his group which also included Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thorbjorn Olsen following him around the Glashedy Links in their droves.

And, in spite of an early tee-off time on Friday morning - starting at the 10th at 8.30am, he was a popular figure in the Range on Friday morning - as you can see from our videoes.

The former champion - he won at the K Club in 2016 - was two-under par after the first round on Thursday.