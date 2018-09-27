WATCH: The draw is made for rugby's First Trust Ulster Senior Cup semi-finals

First Trust Senior Cup holders, City of Armagh, will have home advantage for this year's semi-finals as they continue the defence of the trophy.

They will meet Rainey Old Boys in the first semi-final likely to be staged on Friday, January 4, as the club's second strings also meet in the Towns'Cup first round on Saturday January 5.

Rainey, who have only reached the final on one previous occasion, are aiming to repeat that feat and go one better by lifting the coveted trophy.

The second semi-final pits regular Senior Cup protagonists Ballymena against Ballynahinch at Eaton Park on January 5.

The draw was made by James Beattie, representing First Trust Bank and Ulster Branch president, Stephen Elliott and the draw took place at Kingspan Stadium.