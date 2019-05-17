Watch: Ulster's Luke Marshall on timely return from injury and facing Glasgow Warriors in a Guinness PRO14 semi-final

Having missed playing for almost a year due to an ACL injury, Ulster centre Luke Marshall has made a huge impact on his return.

He scored a try against Leinster in the European Champions Cup 21-18 loss when he came off the bench almost 10 months having suffered the knee injury.

Marshall has impressed in recent games and he is now hoping to maintain that level of performance and impact when Ulster take on Glasgow in a Guinness PRO14 semi-final at Scotstoun on Friday night.

The centre also talks about the Rory Best and Darren Cave factor in Ulster wanting to go all the way to the final on May 25 and lifting the trophy.