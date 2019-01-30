Confirmed rider line-up for 2019 road races

Michael Dunlop’s decision to continue racing this season with the Tyco BMW team saw a major piece of the 2019 rider line-up fall into place.

The Ballymoney man wasted no time in outlining his objective of winning the Superbike and Senior races at the Isle of Man TT, where he clinched a hat-trick in 2018 to move onto 18 wins around the Mountain Course.

Peter Hickman has stayed with the Smiths BMW team for 2019.

Reigning Senior TT champion and 135mph outright lap record holder Peter Hickman will also ride BMW S1000RR machinery once again for the Smiths Racing team, while key rival Dean Harrison has stuck with the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki team.

Honda Racing confirmed a new-look line-up with Australian rider David Johnson joining Ian Hutchinson in the team on the Fireblade SP2, while last year’s top TT newcomer, Davey Todd, has signed for the Penz13.com team to ride BMW Superbike and Superstock machines.

Morecambe’s John McGuinness will be Norton-mounted for the TT as he prepares to compete at the event for the first time since 2016.

Alastair Seeley will ride for EHA Racing in the Supersport class at the North West 200, but has yet to confirm his machinery for the Superbike and Superstock classes.

Carrick’s Glenn Irwin will also compete at the North West for the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki team in the Superbike class, in addition to making his debut in the Superstock and Supertwins races at the event.

Here is how the 2019 international road racing line-up is shaping up so far:

Tyco BMW: Michael Dunlop

Smiths Racing BMW: Peter Hickman

Silicone Engineering Kawasaki: Dean Harrison

Honda Racing: Ian Hutchinson/David Johnson

Norton: John McGuinness

Burrows Engineering Racing: Derek Sheils/Tom Weeden

McAdoo Racing: Adam McLean

Padgetts Honda: Conor Cummins/Bruce Anstey

Quattro Plant Kawasaki: James Hillier

Quattro Plant Kawasaki: Glenn Irwin (NW200)

EHA Racing: Alastair Seeley (NW200)