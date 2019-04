Michael Dunlop has finally had the chance to test the new Tyco BMW.

The Ballymoney man has made the most of the fine weather to clock up the laps at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown in Co. Down on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

These pictures, taken by Pacemaker Press, show the 18-time Isle of Man TT winner in his new 2019 livery on the S1000RR at Kirkistown on Thursday.