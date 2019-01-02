Irish football stars Keith Gillespie and David Armstrong confirmed for Road Racers versus Short Circuit Racers charity match

Northern Ireland legend Keith Gillespie and former Irish Cup winner David Armstrong will participate in this month’s Road Racers versus Short Circuit Racers charity football match, which has been named in memory of William Dunlop.

Gillespie, who was a personal friend of William’s, will represent the short circuit team, with Armstrong lining up for the road racers.

William Dunlop was a keen participant in the annual Road Racers versus Short Circuit Racers charity football game.

William sadly lost his life in a crash during practice for the Skerries 100 last July. The 32-year-old Ballymoney man was a keen footballer and an enthusiastic participant in the charity matches, which have been organised jointly by Gary Dunlop and Nikki Coates in recent years.

Proceeds raised from the game, which will be held at Seaview on January 13 (2pm), will be split between the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, and William’s young family. The road racing star left behind his partner, Janine and young daughter Ella. After his death, his second child, Willa Wren Dunlop, was born in September.

The game will be sponsored by Charles Hurst and the admission fee is £8 for adults with children under 16 free.

Raffle tickets will be sold at half-time for a rage of fantastic prizes, with the draw taking place in the club function room after the game. In addition, a small auction will also be held following the game.