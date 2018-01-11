Plans in top gear for 2018 Blackhorse NI Motorcycle Festival

The 2018 Blackhorse NI Motorcycle Festival was launched on Thursday at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, where Alastair Seeley, Keith Farmer and Simon Reid were among the special guests.

Organised by Billy Nutt, the annual motorcycling extravaganza is now in its 23rd year.

All the major manufacturers will be represented at the three-day show, which opens to the public on Friday, February 2, and runs until Sunday, February 4.

Carrickfergus man Seeley extended his record-breaking haul of North West 200 victories to 21 last year with a four-timer at the event.

Seeley has joined the EHA Racing team to ride a Yamaha in the Supersport races at the North West in May. He is also linked with a return on the Tyco BMW machines for the Superbike and Superstock races and is set to confirm his plans for 2018 soon.

Clogher man Farmer has joined the Tyco BMW team this year as he bids to win the National Superstock 1000 title. Farmer clinched his third British crown last year as he won the Supersport championship for the first time, beating fellow Northern Ireland rider Andrew Irwin by 13 points.

Young gun Simon Reid, meanwhile, impressed during his maiden season on the Irish short circuits as the son of two-time Formula 2 world champion Brian was crowned Irish Supertwin champion.

The trio will also attend the festival next month, when they will be on hand to mingle with fans.

Other leading names expected at the show include John McGuinness, Ian Hutchinson and Glenn Irwin.

The latest models from BMW, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Triumph, Suzuki and KTM will be on display next month, with headline exhibitors featuring Phillip McCallen Motorcycles and Charles Hurst Motorcycles.

A fascinating line-up of classic bikes will also be on show, while there will be plenty to keep festival-goers entertained outside the venue, including Mattie Griffin’s world-renowned stunt show and a display by trials rider Andrew Perry.

Free car parking is available on-site and three minibuses will be operating a shuttle service to the Eikon Exhibition Centre from Lisburn Rail Centre, also free of charge.

Opening times are Friday, February 2nd (2pm-10pm) and Saturday and Sunday, February 3rd-4th (10am-5pm). Admission is £12/12 Euros for adults and £6/6 Euros for senior citizens. Children under 16 admitted free.

For more details, check out the official Facebook page for the festival @NI Motorcycle Fest or visit www.motorcyclefest.tv. You can also call Nutt Promotions on: 028 70351199 or email: info@nutttravel.com.