SPORTS PERSONALITY: Mid and East Antrim back Jonathan Rea’s race for award

Mid and East Antrim is gearing up to support homegrown superbike hero Jonathan Rea’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award bid.

The 30-year-old claimed a third straight World Superbike title earlier this year, becoming the first rider in history to do so.

And on Sunday December 17 he will round off an incredible 2017 by vying for the Sports Personality of the Year accolade.

Jonathan faces tough competition, including boxer Anthony Joshua, Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, encouraged residents from across the Borough to spare a couple of minutes to ensure Larne Grammar School pupil Jonathan is pushing for pole position when it comes to the public vote.

Councillor Reid said: “This shortlisting is deserved recognition for Jonathan’s remarkable achievements and would be the perfect end to a fantastic year.

“We are so proud of our strong links to Jonathan, who is a true sporting hero and inspiration to many throughout Mid and East Antrim.

“I was delighted to see Jonathan recognised with an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, to mark his record-breaking exploits.

“We wish him well ahead of the Sports Personality of the Year awards and I have no doubt our residents will get right behind Jonathan through the public vote.

“I know everybody at Larne Grammar School, where Jonathan was a pupil, are delighted with his achievements.

“Jonathan is a complete gentleman on and off the track and it is fitting that he is reaping the ultimate accolades and carving out a legacy.

“Jonathan has again put our area and Northern Ireland as a whole on the map and we extend our very best wishes.”

Voting for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place either by telephone or online on Sunday December 17. Online votes will be limited to one per account on the BBC website.

Voting details, including phone numbers for each nominee, are announced during the programme and online.

This year’s event will take place in front of an audience of nearly 11,000 people at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

For more information visit: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality