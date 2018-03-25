WSBK: Eugene Laverty taken to hospital for further assessment after race two crash

Eugene Laverty was taken to Buriram Hospital on Sunday following a crash in the second World Superbike race in Thailand.

The Toomebridge man, who finished ninth in Saturday’s opening race, is receiving further assessment on a ‘lower back/pelvic injury’.

Eugene Laverty on the Milwaukee Aprilia.

The Milwaukee Aprilia rider was involved in a crash with Spain’s Jordi Torres (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) on lap five of the race as they battled for eighth position.

His team boss, Shaun Muir, said the Northern Ireland rider was initially unable to feel his feet, but revealed the feeling had thankfully returned.

In an interview with satellite broadcaster Eurosport, Muir said: "[Jordi] Torres ran straight over the middle of his back.

"He's taken a heavy whack. We think there is maybe pelvic and lower back injuries. He couldn't feel his feet at the time trackside but that has come back now so we can breathe a sigh of relief.

"He's taken a bad one there but the positive is that he's chatting to us now and on the way to hospital."

Welshman Chaz Davies won the race on his Aruba.it Ducati – his first victory at the Chang International Circuit – after charging through the field to take the lead on lap eight.

PATA Yamaha riders Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes finished second and third respectively, with reigning champion Jonathan Rea finishing outside the rostrum places in Thailand for the first time since the event was added to the calendar in 2015, coming home almost three seconds behind Lowes in fourth.

Rea, who claimed his maiden win of the season in race one, has now taken over the lead of the championship by two points from Phillip Island double winner Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Ducati), who followed up his eighth place on Saturday with a seventh place finish in race two.

Xavi Fores (Barni Racing Ducati) and Leon Camier (Red Bull Honda) rounded out the top six.

Championship rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu impressed in eighth on the Puccetti Kawasaki.

In the World Supersport race, Andrew Irwin finished 20th on the CIA Landlord Insurance Honda. Irwin was making his race debut for the team after missing the Australian round through injury.