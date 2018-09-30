WSBK: Four-time champion Jonathan Rea seals eighth victory in a row

Newly-crowned four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea sealed his fourth double success in a row at Magny-Cours in France on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland rider wrapped up an unprecedented fourth successive world title with victory in race one on Saturday, but Rea refused to relent in race two, coming through from the third row of the grid to claim his 14th win of the season.

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea has won the World Superbike Championship a record four times in a row.

He has now won the last eight World Superbike races in succession to move onto 68 career triumphs – more than any other rider. Rea has also now surpassed Aussie Troy Corser’s mark of 130 podiums, setting a new record of 131 top-three finishes.

The Kawasaki rider secured the win by 1.8 seconds from Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Ducati), with PATA Yamaha's Michael van der Mark completing the top three.

Toome man Eugene Laverty crossed the line in 11th place on the Milwaukee Aprilia.