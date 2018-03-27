WSBK: Injured Eugene Laverty set to be ruled out until home race at Donington Park

Eugene Laverty is set to miss three rounds of the World Superbike Championship due to injuries sustained in a crash in Thailand on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Aprilia rider came off in race two and was hit from behind by another rider.

He sustained two fractures of the pelvis in the incident, which will heal without surgery, however Laverty did require a small operation on Sunday night for internal injuries.

After being treated at Buriram Hospital, the 31-year-old was flown by helicopter to hospital in Bangkok on Monday, where he is recuperating.

He is now eyeing a comeback at his home round of the championship at Donington Park, which takes place from May 25-27.

“I’m obviously very disappointed that I will be forced to miss some races so early in the season but I count myself lucky that my injuries are not worse,” Laverty said.

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty came off his Milwaukee Aprilia in race two in Thailand on Sunday.

“The initial fear of lying on the ground and not being able to move my legs was something that I’ve never felt before. I’m very fortunate to have a fantastic group of people around me from my wife Pippa, my brother John who reacted fantastically during the key hours after the crash, and the entire Milwaukee Aprilia team who joined me in the hospital to make sure that I was in good hands.

“Due to my internal injuries I will be restricted in the first month of my recovery but following that we will push hard to ensure that my pelvis heals and I’m aiming to get back on the bike at my home round at Donington Park.”