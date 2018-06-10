WSBK: Jonathan Rea crashes out in Brno after clash with team-mate Tom Sykes

Jonathan Rea crashed out of Sunday’s second World Superbike race at Brno in the Czech Republic after contact with team-mate Tom Sykes.

Rea, who overtook Carl Fogarty’s record when he sealed a dominant victory on Saturday – his 60th career win – had passed Sykes on the brakes on lap three before running slightly wide. The Yorkshireman then clashed with Rea’s Kawasaki on the exit of the corner, forcing the Northern Ireland rider off into the gravel trap.

Three-time champion Rea had started from the third row based on the reverse grid rules after his win in race one.

Race Direction concluded that no further action would be taken as a result of the incident, although Sykes himself crashed out three laps later in a dramatic race.

He rejoined the race but finished outside the points in 16th.

Aruba.it Ducati’s Marco Melandri looked to be on course for victory until he out-braked himself at Turn 3 and ran on into the gravel after taking the lead from Pata Yamaha’s Alex Lowes moments earlier.

British rider Lowes went on to seal his first victory in the series with team-mate Michael van der Mark slotting into second as Yamaha earned its first 1-2 in World Superbikes since 2011.

Welshman Chaz Davies rescued a podium to claw back some ground on Rea in the title race after the Ducati rider could only finish eighth on Saturday.

Milwaukee Aprilia’s Eugene Laverty finished fourth ahead of team-mate Lorenzo Savadori, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi claimed sixth place for the Aruba.it Racing Ducati Junior Team ahead of Leon Camier (Red Bull Honda).

Rea still holds an advantage of 65 points over Davies following the first seven rounds as he closes in on a record-equalling fourth world title.

Meanwhile, Carrick’s Andrew Irwin finished outside the points in 17th place in the World Supersport race after struggling with front tyre grip issues.

Laguna Seca in the USA host the eighth round of the series from June 22-24.