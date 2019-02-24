WSBK Phillip Island: Terrific treble for Alvaro Bautista as Jonathan Rea claims runner-up spot again

There was no stopping sensational World Superbike newcomer Alvaro Bautista at Phillip Island as the Spanish rider opened up a 13-point gap in the championship over Jonathan Rea following a terrific treble.

The Aruba.it Ducati rider dominated race one on Saturday to win by a huge 15 seconds on the Panigale V4 R and followed up with another victory in the first ever Superpole race, when he was pushed hard by reigning champion Rea.

Hat-trick hero Alvaro Bautista celebrates with his Aruba.it Ducati team at Phillip Island.

However, Bautista once again left his rivals trailing in his wake in the final full-length race as he powered clear on the Italian machine, eventually winning with over 12 seconds in hand from Kawasaki rider Rea.

The 34-year-old becomes the first rider since American John Kocinski in 1996 to win two World Superbike races during his debut weekend in the series.

He took the lead on lap one and quickly began to edge away in the lead from Leon Haslam (Kawasaki Racing Team).

British Superbike champion Haslam, third in the Superpole race, became embroiled in a battle with team-mate Rea as the pair exchanged passes in their own personal battle for the runner-up spot.

It was Rea who came out on top by 0.2 seconds, with Haslam securing another rostrum finish in third.

Pata Yamaha riders Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes were next, with Marco Melandri rounding out the top six on the GRT Yamaha.

Chaz Davies made a big improvement on the Aruba.it Ducati to take seventh ahead of Sandro Cortese (GRT Yamaha), with Eugene Laverty finishing inside the top ten on the Team Go Eleven Ducati ahead of Leon Camier (Moriwaki Althea Honda).

Round two of the championship will take place in Buriram, Thailand from March 15-17.