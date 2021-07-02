Armoy Road Races on TV

Plans for the Co Antrim event stepped up a gear after the Northern Ireland Executive confirmed on Thursday that the cap on 500 spectators at outdoor events would be lifted.

The ‘Race of Legends’ will be the first Irish road race in 2021 after every other national meeting – except the Cookstown 100 in September – was cancelled.

A risk assessment will be now be undertaken to confirm exact spectator numbers and the event from July 30-31 will remain strictly ticket-only, but those fans who miss out will be able to catch up on all the big race highlights on the BBC’s Bikes! programme (time and date to be confirmed).

This year's Armoy Road Races will take place from July 30-31.

Armoy Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy told the News Letter: “The Armoy Road Races will be covered by the BBC and we’re delighted to link up with Stephen Watson and the team again.

“The coverage of the event in 2019 was fantastic and with our meeting still subject to crowd limits, which will be finalised following a risk assessment, the coverage on TV will at least allow those unable to attend the races on the day the opportunity to see all the highlights.