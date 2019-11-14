Jack and the Beanstalk coming to The Braid

Cre:8 Theatre Ltd in association with The Braid Arts Centre are delighted to be bringing ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ to Ballymena from December 13-27 with a number of evening and daytime performances planned over the Christmas period.

On Saturday, December 14, at 3pm a Relaxed Performance of Jack and the Beanstalk will take place.

This Relaxed Performance is intended to be sensitive to audience members who may benefit from a more relaxed environment, including (but not limited to) those with autistic spectrum conditions, anyone with sensory and communication disorders or learning-disabled people. This means that there is a more casual-than-usual approach to front-of-house etiquette. The house lights will be partially up throughout and there will be no use of pyrotechnics during this performance.

Tickets now at the Braid, online at www.thebraid.com