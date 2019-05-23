Westlife kick off comeback tour in Belfast

Westlife said they were “ecstatic” and “emotional” as they kicked off their comeback tour with their first concert together in seven years.
Speaking immediately after the performance at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Wednesday, they said: “We genuinely missed each other and missed the buzz of performing on stage together. It is incredible to be back.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/05/2019:'Westlife Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan,make their long-awaited return to the stage as they kick off their reunion tour in Belfast.'The Twenty Tour, which started at Belfast's SSE Arena on Wednesday, May 22. More than 560,000 tickets in the UK and Ireland - confirming the band's status as national pop music treasures.'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
