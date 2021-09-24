Halloween 2021 events are now back in full swing, so there are plenty of opportunities for you and your friends to get in the spooky spirit.

From terrifying fright nights, comedy club shows and haunted walking tours there's something for everyone in Northern Ireland this Halloween.

Derry Halloween Festival

There are plenty of spooky events for adults taking place across Northern Ireland this Halloween.

When: Friday, October 29, 2021 - Sunday, October 31, 2021

The most famous Halloween festival in the world is back with a bang!

This year the festival revolves around five spirit worlds, The Whispering Wharf, The City of Bones and The Awakening & The Forest of Shadows are located in the city.

With one in Strabane and one in Donegal.

Myths and folklore have been woven throughout the festival, you can expect a dazzling firework display and spooky installations .

The events are being provided for free.

Crumlin Road Gaol Halloween Jail of Horror

When: Thursday, October 21, 2021 - Sunday, October 31, 2021,

Time: 18:00-21:00

Touted as one of Northern Ireland's most scary attractions, the Jail of Horror is back, enter if you dare!

Set in Belfast's oldest Victorian jail, you will be taken on a journey through the famous Tunnel, C wing, Condemned man cell and the terrifying Hanging Cell.

Tickets are £12.50 per person.

This event is not suitable for anyone under 12 years, people who are pregnant, people with heart conditions or epilepsy.

Lost Pubs and Brewery’s Spooky Heritage Tour, by Belfastlad Tours and the Deer's Head

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Time: 14:00 – 15:30

This tour takes you through the haunted streets of Belfast, uncovering stories of murders, body snatchers, ghosts and ghouls.

Stopping off at some of Belfast's best pubs along the way, learn the dark history of this city, which is spookier than fiction.

Tickets are £10.00 with a £1.01 Fee.

Halloween Succulent Pumpkin Workshop, Boom Studios, Bangor

When: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time: 14:00

Halloween doesn't always have to be spooky, why not explore your creative side with this Succulent Pumpkin Workshop in Bangor?

With a range of succulents to choose from, you can create your own seasonal succulent bowl, that will last a lot longer than your pumpkin lantern.

Tickets are £40.

Sunflower Comedy Club ha ha Halloween

When: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Enjoy the most talented and up and coming comedians Northern Ireland has to offer, with the Sunflower Comedy Club ha ha Halloween show.

Costumes are encouraged and there will be a prize for best dressed.

Tickets are £10.00 with a £1.01 Fee.

Fright Night, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

When: Friday, October 29, 2021.

Time: 17:30 - 21:00

Get ready for a fright on this immersive ghost walk through the gardens of Hillsborough Castle.

Meet the former ghostly residents as you follow the dimly lit path.

The trail ends at the Stable Yard for a re-enactment of Hercat the Illusionist’s famous illusions, by Cahoots Theatre NI.

Tickets are £12 per adult.

Hocus Pocus Movie Night, Cabaret Supper Club

When: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time: 19:00 - 01:00

If you want to celebrate Halloween in style, then this is the event for you.

Put on your best costume and enjoy a cocktail and main course at Cabaret Super Club at their Hocus Pocus Movie Night.

Tickets are £26.50.

Belfast Ghost Tour, by Belfastlad Tours and the Deer's Head

When: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Time: 19:00 – 20:30

The ultimate ghost walking tour in Belfast, join local historian Francis Higgins as he takes you on a journey through Belfast's murky history.

From a secret graveyard, Cromwell’s horses and much more, this is the ideal tour to rediscover a new side of the city you never knew existed.

Tickets are £10.00 with a £1.01 Fee.

Forest of Horror, Forest Fitness NI

When: Thursday, October 28, 2021 - Saturday, October 30, 2021

Time: 17:00

Set in a forest in Carrickfergus, be prepared for the fright of your life!

Displays include a walk of horror, clown house slaughterhouse, zombie village and spooky cemetery.

Tickets are a £4.00+£0.90 hot food fee.

Fiesta De Los Muertos, Belfast Cookery School

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Time: 19:00-22:00

Enjoy cooking a variety of Latin American dishes, inspired by the famous Day of the Dead Festival.

There will be prizes for best dressed, but remember to keep the costumes pratical!

This one off class will explore Latin American cuisine, inspired by the one of the world’s most famous festival.