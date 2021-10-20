Ballymena Business Hub continues to expand its occupant portfolio

Connon Associates Limited, a digital Chartered Accountancy practice that provides specialist outsourcing solutions and R&D Tax credit consultancy, has moved into the Innovation Centre at Ecos in order to accommodate the future growth of the firm.

Director Peter Connon explained how the pandemic helped spark the move to a serviced workspace. “Prior to the pandemic, we were very much onsite with our clients,” he said. “But as working from home became the norm for them, that actually helped change our own way of working. Face-to-face collaboration has always played a key part in what we do and that’s a major reason why we made the investment in a new workspace.

“It’s great to be able to welcome people to such a fantastic setting as working life continues its return to normality.”

Mayor, Cllr William McCaughey along with Peter Connon, (Connon Associates), Lucinda Stirling and Joy Brooking and Andy McDonald (Catalyst).

Peter says the business is growing and he has plans to double the company’s current headcount of four in the next three years. He also believes recent job announcements made in the area will bring “a lot of opportunities”.

“Many of the clients we service in the Fintech, SAAS and Digital Creative sectors are based in Belfast and the Northwest but we wanted a central location and Ballymena was ideal. Ballymena has always been a bustling business town and it is fantastic to hear of jobs being created across a number of different industries within the area. That will help cause a ripple effect across the supply chain and be something that will allow us to enhance our standing within the wider local business community.”

Part of the wider Catalyst ecosystem across Northern Ireland, the Ecos facility has 20,000 sq ft of Grade A office space and the capacity to house up to 125 workers.