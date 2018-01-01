Sport
IRISH CUP: Two quarter-finals fall to arctic weather
Football
RUGBY: Head coach Jono Gibbes to leave Ulster at end of season
More Sport
RUGBY: Jono Gibbes vows to leave Ulster on good footing
More Sport
RUGBY: Ulster operations director feels club have almost hit rock-bottom
More Sport
Michael Dunlop stays with Suzuki for 2018
Motor Sport
IRISH LEAGUE: Reece Glendinning gives Ards points in home win over Ballymena United
Football
WORLD SUPERBIKES: Eugene Laverty takes heart from Phillip Island potential
Motor Sport
WORLD SUPERBIKES: Jonathan Rea denied victory at Phillip Island in dramatic photo finish
Motor Sport
WORLD SUPERBIKES: Jonathan Rea rues tyre issue as reigning champion finishes fifth at Phillip Island
Motor Sport
SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Ireland supremacy against Wales not reflected in Dublin scoreline
More Sport
IRISH CUP: Two quarter-finals fall to arctic weather
Football
IRISH LEAGUE: Reece Glendinning gives Ards points in home win over Ballymena United
Football
Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin ready for Seaview test
Football
Northern Ireland to face Israel in friendly
Football
Dungannon Swifts make history after beating Ballymena United in League Cup final
Football
WORLD SUPERBIKES: Eugene Laverty takes heart from Phillip Island potential
Motor Sport
WORLD SUPERBIKES: Jonathan Rea denied victory at Phillip Island in dramatic photo finish
Motor Sport
WORLD SUPERBIKES: Jonathan Rea rues tyre issue as reigning champion finishes fifth at Phillip Island
Motor Sport
RUGBY: Head coach Jono Gibbes to leave Ulster at end of season
More Sport
RUGBY: Jono Gibbes vows to leave Ulster on good footing
More Sport
RUGBY: Ulster operations director feels club have almost hit rock-bottom
More Sport
SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Ireland supremacy against Wales not reflected in Dublin scoreline
More Sport
SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Ireland survive Welsh scare to keep Six Nations Grand Slam on track
More Sport