BID Kick-Starts Town Centre Recovery Plan

Almost 70 attendees, made up of local business owners, stakeholders, strategic partners and board members were welcomed by businessman Stephen Reynolds who was re-elected Chairman of Ballymena BID at their recent agm. The five-year plan, which will double as part of a post-COVID economic recovery strategy, is aimed at getting “local investment in local issues by local business owners.” The overarching aim of the BID’s focus is to help re-establish Ballymena as a leading NI retail and hospitality destination.

Andy Storey BID Vice Chair said: “Today is a hugely significant day as we officially kick-start our plans for making Ballymena the premier shopping, working and hospitality town in Northern Ireland and we encourage every business owner to engage and play a part in that success. We will continue to work closely with our partners at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Ballymena Chamber of Commerce, Ballymena Retailers Against Crime (BRAC) and PSNI to help meet our targets and objectives.”

Emma McCrea BID Manager said: “Today’s brilliant turnout at our launch event is testimony to the commitment of the local decision makers and business owners as we navigate our way out of the past 18 months. This morning we unveiled an exciting calendar of events for the next year which will help Ballymena offer a more experiential offering for those visiting our many independent and big-name stores.”

Stephen Reynolds, Chairman of Ballymena BID, is pictured alongside Andy Storey, BID Vice Chair, Paul Black, Crime Prevention Officer, Mid & East Antrim District, PSNI Neighbourhood Inspector Beverlie Reid and Emma McCrea, BID Manager (centre).