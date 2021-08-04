Budding entrepreneurs to access online bite size business support

Rebel on Demand is now available to everyone who is thinking of starting up.

The service contains scores of videos and articles, offering free and impartial advice on topics such as starting up without debt, making sales and increasing confidence and motivation.

The on-demand platform also allows users to tailor their learning journey and record progress.

To find out more visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/business/amplify-mid-and-east-antrim/business-support/rebel-ondemand

Rebel on Demand is the first step in considering a future in entrepreneurship, by helping you formulate an idea that you are passionate about. Once you have found and developed your creative spark, and have considered it as a viable career path you can develop and explore it in detail with the council’s Go For It programme with your local Enterprise Agency.

It is the latest product from the Rebel Business School which, earlier this year, won a prestigious Queen’s Award for Promoting Opportunity.

Co-founder and CEO Simon Paine says Rebel on Demand is designed for people with busy lives who want and expect everything to be a click away.

“People are very busy and everyone expects services to be on demand 24/7. The difference is we don’t have a subscription fee and we never will.”

Mr Paine says he wants to see brighter days in Northern Ireland.

“We know that Northern Ireland has had a hard 18 months due to the pandemic and there are a lot of big economic issues to work on. So we want to play a part, encouraging people to start up and contribute to the economic recovery.”

Welcoming the roll out of the initiative locally, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor William McCaughey, said:

“Growing, supporting and sustaining new businesses are top priorities for this Council and I encourage anybody who is interested in exploring working for themselves to check out the great content available on Rebel on Demand.”