Tim Hortons unveils plans for three new outlets in Northern Ireland creating 150 new jobs

Iconic Canadian restaurant brand, Tim Hortons, has revealed plans to open a new drive thru in Boucher Road, Belfast with additional sites to open in Antrim and Ballymena in the coming months.

The desire amongst local fans has propelled the brand to open its newest locations and follows its recent announcement to open in Bangor before the end of the year - taking the brand to a total of nine sites in the country.

Increasing its presence throughout Northern Ireland rapidly, the brand will create another 50 jobs for each community, on top of the 250 it has already generated since its inception in the country three years ago.

Offering a combination of full-time and part-time roles, the restaurants will offer impressive progression and training opportunities to all successful applicants.

The announcement also forms part of the brand’s ambition to create over 2,000 jobs across the UK by 2022, with further plans to open additional restaurants in Northern Ireland over the next year.

The newest Belfast location in Boucher Road will seat up to 96 guests inside the restaurant, with some outside seating also available. Making a splash in Northern Ireland, the Antrim and Ballymena sites will seat 100 guests inside as well as offer some outside seating.

All three venues will provide a drive-thru and takeaway service for those on the go and delivery options will be made available to those in the local area following the launch.

Tim Hortons bagel and coffee

Well-known already by many in Northern Ireland, customers can expect Canada’s favourite coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits®, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including beef burgers, hot dogs, hot sandwiches and wraps. Offering a wide menu throughout the day, the restaurant will also cater for those observing a halal or vegetarian diet.

Renowned for its impressive opening giveaways, locals and avid fans are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled and follow the Tim Hortons Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for more news.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We began our journey in Northern Ireland three years ago when we opened the doors to our first restaurant in Belfast and have been welcomed with open arms ever since. Given the popularity of our current locations, it made sense to launch this newest restaurant with a drive-thru in Boucher Road so that we can make ourselves available to even more people.

“We have invested heavily since inception in 2018 and our growing presence in Northern Ireland demonstrates our commitment to the country. We are confident in our growth here, look forward to connecting with our friends in Northern Ireland and can’t wait to share what more we have in store.”

