Fire up your business potential with Spark

‘Spark’ will provide specialist mentoring support, tailored to individual client needs.

Launching the scheme, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “The Spark Programme addresses a gap in ‘early stage’ support between Go For It and our suite of Business Growth interventions.

“There is a pressing need to support and assist new businesses and Social Enterprises as they navigate and thrive in the changing business environment resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and other economic influences.”

Andrea Bohar, founder of Green Finger’s Family in Larne, took part in Council’s previous early stage business mentoring programme in 2020. She accessed tailored advice and mentoring when she decided to take her family business to the next level. Andrea said: “Access to the mentoring programme was easy and straightforward. After an initial meeting with the council my needs and business direction were clearly identified and I was paired with a mentor who provided me with valuable guidance on marketing my products and securing contracts with suppliers.”