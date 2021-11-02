First Citizen commends family Hearse and Limousine firm

The company, run by Fearghas Quinn (Managing Director), son, Patrick Quinn (Director) and daughter, Deborah Quinn (Director), produce between 30-35 vehicles per year. All work is completed on site as they employ a highly specialised team of fabricators, electricians, welders and painters who take new base vehicles and convert them into the highest quality hearses and limousines for the funeral industry.

From the humble beginnings of their first Ford Granada Hearse produced in 1995, the company now produce two lines of vehicles using Mercedes E-Class and Volkswagen Passat vehicles for a range of customers across the UK, Ireland and even further afield, including multiple vehicles in Jamaica.

The Mayor said: “The company has grown steadily over the years and since moving to the Garvaghy Road in 2001 they have been able to significantly expand the factory and are now focusing on a new showroom and storage facility for the business. The company is renowned for its innovative approach and has been recognised as a Gold Level Innovator for its work during the Covid-19 pandemic, which included developing new approaches to retrofit vehicles with protective screens and partitions. The continued growth into new markets in Ireland, Scotland and Wales is testament to the quality of their product and the professionalism of the customer experience.”

Pictured at his visit to Quinn Hearse and Limousine, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr William McCaughey (Far Left).

MD, Fearghas Quinn said: “I was delighted to welcome the Mayor to our site recently to showcase the work we have been doing. It was great to see his genuine interest in our business and hear how council could support us going forward.”