Four-star award for hotel after £4m refurbishment

The Dunadry Hotel and Gardens in Co Antrim has achieved a four star grading from Tourism NI following a recent rebrand and £4 million investment.

The historic property which is owned by the McKeever Hotel Group, has undergone major renovations including the grand ballroom, Linen Mill Suite, lounge area and bedrooms.

Caroline Adams, Tourism NI’s quality and standards manager, said: “We are delighted to award four stars to the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens following their recent refurbishment.

“The McKeever family have worked incredibly hard and have invested a lot of time to achieve this accreditation.

“The property is an excellent addition to the tourism offering and I congratulate them on this achievement.”

Eugene McKeever MBE, managing director of McKeever Hotel Group, commented: “This is a prestigious star rating that will help us to create a better hotel experience for all our guests.

“There was a tremendous amount of work to do especially working with such a unique building, which is completely different to the rest of the hotels we own.

“The location and stunning gardens, particularly with the Six Mile Water running through made the major investment worthwhile.”