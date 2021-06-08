Global bus builder expands in borough

Alexander Denis Limited (ADL) said its decision to locate to Silverwood Business Park in Ballymena was influenced by the ease of doing business and the “exceptional calibre of talent” in the Mid and East Antrim Borough.

Part of international bus manufacturer NFI Group, ADL offers single and double deck buses under the Alexander Dennis brand as well as Plaxton coaches, with vehicles in service in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States.

As a pioneer in embracing the latest technology, ADL has brought a wide range of low, ultra-low and zero emission buses to market.

Noel Mulholland, Head of Michelin Development UK, Manus Kelly, Andrew Henderson, Chris Burbage, Colin Davidson, Michael Todd, Adrian Robinson, Ricky Young, James McKergan, Darren McCormick (all ADL), and Mayor Cllr Peter Johnston

The firm has more than tripled its revenue in the last 10 years, with an increasing proportion resulting from its expanding international footprint.

Mayor Peter Johnston, welcomed the growth of the company within Ballymena since their move here in November 2019.

James McKergan, Head of Engineering at ADL, said: “The Council could not have been more helpful and supportive in assisting us once we had taken the decision to set up in Ballymena.

“They put us in contact with key stakeholders from Michelin Development Ltd to discuss office space opportunities on their former site, and we quickly decided once we saw Silverwood that this was the ideal location for us. One of the benefits of our new office at Silverwood Business Park is that we have plenty of space, scope and ambition to grow the business.”