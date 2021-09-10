Green light for Tim Hortons “drive-thru”

A proposal for a new outlet of the Canadian coffee and doughnut chain at the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant, more recently Monroe’s, was unanimously approved at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Commitee on Thursday morning. The proposal involves alterations to the existing premises to form a “drive-thru” cafe with outdoor seating area and was considered by planners to be “appropriate to the site in terms of design and appearance”. There was one letter of objection, from the Costa Coffee chain, which operates an outlet on the site at Larne Road Link. A report to the Planning Committee said that issues raised included the introduction of a second drive-through cafe which could “change the dynamic” of the location to a “car focused development” and lead to car “stacking”, the report said. It was also noted in the report that the proposal could have an impact on the “amenity of sit-down users at Costa Coffee from increased noise, fumes and visual amenity” and could “present a danger to Costa Coffee users navigating the carpark on foot”. There were no objections from Transport NI in terms of road safety or access arrangements. Planners concluded that the proposal was considered to be “acceptable” saying that it is “in keeping with the adjacent land uses and as such will give rise to vehicle movement, noise and fumes”. The report added: “These are all typical of the area and are not felt to be excessive.”