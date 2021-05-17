Help to get the 50s into business in Mid & East Antrim
Mid and East Antrim Council, in partnership with LEDCOM, has launched a new programme that aims to provide support to those who want to explore the opportunities available to them through entrepreneurship/self-employment.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 7:51 am
The 50+ Fresh Start Programme does not require you to have any knowledge of self-employment, just an interest in finding out more. Mayor Peter Johnston said: “People over 50 have developed a wide range of skills and experiences over the years and with the right support could turn into successful self-employment opportunities.”
To access the programme, you must be a resident within the borough aged 50+ and looking for a fresh start. Contact Anne Taylor for more details on 07860951733/02828269973 or e: [email protected]