Jo Bamford launches asset finance firm

FUZE will offer a turnkey solution to help operators get more buses on the roads in the race to net zero.

Following the company’s successful launch of its market-leading battery electric bus, the Electroliner, at ITT Hub, Mr Bamford said it was the perfect time to provide a complete financial solution across the entire zero-emission ecosystem.

Wrightbus, which celebrates its 75th birthday this year, said it was the first manufacturer in the world to have hydrogen and battery-electric vehicles in production, with buses running all across the UK.

Wrightbus CEO Jo Bamford

Operating exclusively within the zero emission PCV sector, FUZE will design, deliver and finance the seamless transition to a zero-emission fleet by offering funding on the vehicles, infrastructure, fuel - either hydrogen or electric - and a repair and maintenance package.

The company is headed up by Ben Werth, who joins from Mistral Group Limited where he was Group Sales Director with responsibility for the entire asset finance portfolio.

Mr Werth said: “Jo and everyone who works at Wrightbus know that government grants alone are not enough for bus operators to meet their own publicly stated zero emission targets. There are many moving parts within the transition to net zero. “To achieve this a collaborative partnership approach between manufacturers, funders and bus operators is required. FUZE, by being a specialised zero-emission focused asset finance company, is an integral part of this process.”

Mr Werth said FUZE would make life easier for operators by distilling every part of the bus operational costs into a fixed monthly cost.