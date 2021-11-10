Mayor pays tribute to the Tower Centre on Milestone Birthday

“The Tower Centre has become somewhat of an institution in Ballymena over the past 40 years,” said Councillor McCaughey. “In fact, it was the Tower Centre, along with our rich offering of independently owned shops and eateries throughout the town centre, that first put Ballymena on the map as a go-to shopping destination in Northern Ireland. With continued investment from a range of owners, including current owner Sam Morrison, and thanks to its diverse offering of stores that also includes the Council run pop-up shop for Ballymena, the Tower Centre has maintained its reputation as a centre of choice for shoppers across Northern Ireland. In recent months we have been hugely encouraged to see shoppers flock back to Ballymena following lockdown periods, reassured by commitment of the Tower Centre’s management and stores and other local retailers to providing a safe and welcoming shopping experience amid continued Covid-19 measures. On behalf of my Elected Member and officer colleagues at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, I extend my very warmest congratulations and thanks to the Tower Centre and its staff, retailers and customers who have made it one of the many jewels in the crown of Ballymena’s town centre. We wish the Centre every success for the upcoming busy Christmas shopping season and very much look forward to welcome shoppers from near and afar to Ballymena over the festive period.”