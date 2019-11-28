AQE issue transfer test advice for pupils struck down with Norovirus ahead of Saturday's test paper

The CEO of the AQE examination board has issued a statement ahead of Saturday's second test paper.

Entitled AQE response to Norovirus, the statement says: "We are extremely sorry that a number of children are sick due to the norovirus and we wish a speedy recovery to all those concerned.

"If children are suffering from symptoms of the virus they should not put themselves or others at risk by sitting the test on Saturday.

"The AQE model of three assessments being available and the two best marks used to produce a final score, allows children to achieve a standardised score for application to grammar schools on the basis of sitting two tests.

"Details about Special Circumstances are available in grammar schools’ Admissions Criteria which can be accessed on the EA Website."

Sitting exams

According to the Education Authority website:

Transfer tests

AQE/GL tests are unregulated entrance assessments organized independently by schools. The EA is not involved in these tests nor does it have information on the scores.

Information on the unregulated tests is referred to in the admissions criteria published. However as these tests are unregulated any specific queries regarding scores/grades, arrangements for special circumstances and special provision etc. should be raised with the school(s) that you are applying to.

Special Circumstances

Some schools which use academic performance as their first criterion may consider medical or other problems which may have affected performance in any test and which are supported by independent documentary evidence of a medical or other appropriate nature. These medical or other problems are commonly referred to as special circumstances.

A parent who wishes to claim special circumstances should read very carefully the requirements set out in the school(s) admissions criteria. This can differ from school to school so it is important to read the admissions criteria for all schools to which application is to be made.

For further advice on special circumstances the parent needs to contact those schools using entrance tests directly.