Ballymena students off to study in the USA

They will be among 61 students from across Northern Ireland on the Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths) subjects for a year in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy – and since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States.

Phoebe, who is a former pupil at Ballymena Academy, is currently studying Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Queen’s University Belfast and will spend her year in the US at Edgewood College in Wisconsin. While Dearbhla, a Law student at Queen’s, is off to King’s College in Pennsylvania.

Ballymena student Phoebe McKendry who is one of two students from the town who are off to study in the USA this month

Speaking ahead of her departure, Phoebe (21) said: “I wanted to take part in Study USA to gain some new perspectives on culture and learning environments. I also wanted to explore who I am when I’m out of my comfort zone and have no familiar faces around me. I’m most excited about exploring new things but I’m also nervous about being away from my family for the first time. I feel like I’ll benefit through increased confidence and hopefully I’ll be more charismatic as my social skills develop. I also think my future career will benefit as I make connections with people I wouldn’t normally meet and gain new skills and knowledge.”