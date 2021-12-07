Christmas Recycling Competition now open

Pupils are asked to colour in a ‘Festive Recycling!’ Christmas template poster, which will be provided to every school in the borough. Schools should print out an A4 copy for each pupil to colour in with crayons, markers, felt-tips pens, colouring pencils or paint. Pupils can get even more creative with other types of art styles, should they wish. The top five posters should be emailed by schools to [email protected] , with the school name in the subject box, along with ‘Christmas Poster Competition 2021’.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey, said: “We hope that through this competition, pupils, teachers and parents alike will think about waste, the environment and what items can be recycled at Christmas time. We would love to reduce the amount of landfilled waste, especially at this time of year, when waste tonnages typically soar. The winning schools in each of the three town areas, Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus, will have their poster displayed at their local HRC throughout December to include the Christmas Season. The remaining posters could be displayed in your own school throughout December to illustrate the pupils’ hard work and effort in acknowledging recycling! I am really excited to see all the wonderful artwork on display as we enjoy the festive period.” Entries should be received by Wednesday, December 15.