Daniella is off to study in the United States

Daniella Timperley will be among 61 students from across Northern Ireland on the Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths) subjects for a year in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

Daniella (20), from Randalstown is currently studying Broadcast Production at Queen’s University Belfast.

She will spend the next year at the University of the Ozarks, Arkansas.

Student Daniella Timperley is off to study in the USA this month.

Speaking ahead of her departure she said: “After hearing my friend talk about her experience on the Study USA programme, I wanted to have the same opportunity to study at an American college.

“I’m very excited to go to University of the Ozarks in Arkansas as it’s very different to the popular tourist destinations that I’ve visited in the US already.

“I’m also looking forward to living on campus as there is such a community aspect to college life there.

“I think this experience will really benefit me as I want to move away for work in the future, and it will hopefully give me the independence and confidence I need to do that.

“I’m currently a Trainee Assistant Director in Film and Television and I finish my first job on a feature film just before I depart for the US so my hopes are that when I get back, I will continue my career in the industry but with a new perspective and new experiences.”