Foster tells Creavery Primary School pupils to ‘hold on to their dreams’

Arlene Foster met staff and pupils of Creavery Primary recently on what was one of her last community engagements as First Minister and joined them in planting a tree marking the Centenary of Northern Ireland.

The pupils of one of the oldest rural primary schools in Northern Ireland shared their hopes for the future with Mrs Foster during her visit, including ambitions to be a world-class footballer, a joiner, a scientist and a health care worker.

Mrs Foster told them: “It is important to hold onto your dreams as you move forward in life.”

Arlene Foster met staff and pupils of Creavery Primary recently in what was one of her last community engagements as First Minister and joined them in plant a tree marking the Centenary of Northern Ireland Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye