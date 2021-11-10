Major funding boost for new Hydrogen Training Academy

A new Hydrogen Training Academy, to be based at Silverwood Business in Ballymena, is to receive £511,000 from the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund. With hydrogen emerging as a leading sustainable energy solution, the first-of-its-kind project for Northern Ireland will enable and develop a dynamic, skilled workforce that can take full advantage of hydrogen and clean tech opportunities.

The Hydrogen Training Academy is one of 31 projects across Northern Ireland set to benefit from a total of £12million CRF funding – all focusing on skills, education, local business and employment.

Led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the Academy will be driven by a public-private partnership that includes Northern Regional College, Belfast Metropolitan College, Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and the University of Birmingham.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey pictured with Graham Whitehurst – MTF Chair (left) and Neil Collins, Wrightbus Managing Director.

The Academy will play a critical role in training and upskilling both existing employees and new trainees to a recognised professional competence standard required for the hydrogen sector.