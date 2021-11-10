M&EA online masterclass competition is the business

Council teamed up with Young Enterprise NI to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week by rolling out online challenges sparking creativity with clout in the next generation of budding business people. Students learnt about what a business is and how it communicates with its customers through product packaging and branding. As part of the challenge, the students developed their creative and communication skills by developing a new juice and designing their own carton.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, William McCaughey said: “There was a fantastic response to the competition with 120 entries. The standard was very high and made judging extremely difficult.

“The winning entry was from Suzie Curry, a P6 pupil at St Brigid’s primary school in Ballymena with her Po-Mo juice idea.

Grace Hamill, Camphill PS was one of the runners up

“The judges felt that Suzie’s design demonstrated exceptional creativity and artistic quality whilst incorporating important product information and marketing messaging.”

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Young Enterprise NI Chief Executive, added: “Well done to everyone who took part and congratulations to Suzie.”

The four runners up were Emily Murphy and Aimee Burns from St Brigid’s PS, Ollie Wilson from Buick Memorial PS and Grace Hamill from Camphill PS.

YENI's Emma Crawford, Mayor Cllr William McCaughey, St Brigid's PS Principal Jim Brady with winner Suzie Curry and runners up Emily Murphy and Aimee Burns