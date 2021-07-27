NUI Students’ Union role for Roisin

Róisín Nic Lochlainn has taken up the role of President of the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway Students’ Union which is the representative group of over 19,000 students. Róisín, a law, sociology and politics student from Randalstown, was elected by her peers earlier this year.

She has now taken the reins in the Students’ Union of the University which was established in 1845.

Róisín previously held the role of Vice President/Welfare and Equality Officer with the SU last year.

Randalstown woman Róisín Nic Lochlainn (NUIG Students Union President)

Róisín follows in the footsteps of President Michael D Higgins who was the NUI Galway Students’ Union President back in 1964.

She will be working closely with the other SU Officers including the Vice President/Welfare and Equality Officer Cora Clarke from Ardrahan in County Galway and the Vice President/Education Officer Clodagh McGivern from Tipperary.

Students’ Union President Róisín Nic Lochlainn said: “I am delighted to take up this prestigious role representing the students of NUI Galway.

“It will be another challenging year as we are still in the midst of the Covid-19 Crisis but myself and the other SU Officers will be working hard this year for our students. NUI Galway students will need extra support in these testing circumstances to ensure that they have the best possible student experience.