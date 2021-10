Cullybackey College has celebrated its annual Prize Day.

The Day is a key event in the College calendar as the school formally acknowledge the outstanding achievements of its pupils.

The College is indebted to the continued support of its Chair of Governors, Mrs Gillian Scott, who attended as special guest to present the awards.

See this week’s Ballymena Times for special feature

1. Prizewinner Lucy McKendry with Principal Donaldson Photo Sales