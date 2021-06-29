‘Water’ great result for Moorfields Primary pupil

Moorfields Primary pupil Brooke Donnelly took second prize in the Primary Seven category of the competition which was open to Key Stage 2 pupils from across the country. Young people were challenged to design a poster to illustrate to others how much water we use each day, the importance of saving water and the need to look after it.

Finalists along with their classmates joined Northern Ireland Water’s CEO Sara Venning and special guest, Dept. of Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, at the recent first virtual schools award ceremony.

Minister Mallon said: “I would like to congratulate all the entries to the NI Water ‘We use how much water?!’ schools poster competition.

They were all excellent which I am sure made it a difficult task for the judges.

“The theme this year was particularly relevant as over lockdown our water use actually increased by 11 litres per person per day.