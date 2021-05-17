If you worked in a noisy environment, you may have hearing loss and tinnitus because you did not receive ear protection

According to Millar McCall Wylie Solicitors, if you worked in Gallahers/JTI, Michelin, Wrightbus or another factory, your employer may not have made adequate provision for your health and safety.

William McSorley of Millar McCall Wylie Solicitors says former staff in several local factories may be suffering from an industrial disease as their employer may not have made adequate provision for health and safety.

If you worked in a noisy environment, you may have hearing loss and tinnitus because you did not receive ear protection. You may have had to use heavy tools and have been diagnosed with vibration white finger or suffer from discolouration to your hands.

Other employees may have been exposed to asbestos in their employment and be suffering from an asbestos-related disease such as asbestosis or pleural plaques.

William is a specialist in disease claims who has successfully claimed compensation for hundreds of local employees.

Some former employees have signed compromise agreements which they feel prevent them from taking claims – but you can still claim and Millar McCall Wylie Solicitors can advise on this issue.

Even if the company you worked for is no longer trading, they can identify the relevant insurance company to help you bring a claim to obtain the compensation you deserve.

Recent successful claims include Mr A from Ballymena, who received £5,250 for a hearing loss claim, and Ms C from Ballymena who received £30,000 for a vibration white finger claim.

Others include Mr G from Galgorm who received £9,375 for hearing loss and tinnitus, and Mr I from Castledawson who received £12,500 for pleural plaques (from asbestos exposure).