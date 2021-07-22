‘Buy One to Help A Child’ this summer in Ballymena’s Tescos

Currently, 2.3 million children in the UK live in households that have experienced food insecurity in the last six months, a situation that has worsened during the pandemic.

To help ensure children do not miss out on meals Tesco will make a donation for every piece of fresh fruit and veg bought in its Ballymena stores from until August 8.

The three-week campaign aims to provide up to three million meals for Tesco’s charity partner FareShare to redistribute to charities and local community groups supporting children.

Every time a customer buys fresh fruit or veg during the scheme, Tesco will donate to FareShare

The new ‘Buy One to Help a Child’ scheme builds on Tesco’s existing food redistribution programme with FareShare, which last year saw Tesco provide more than 29 million meals of surplus food.

Tesco has been working with FareShare since 2016, and, to date, has redistributed more than 120 million meals of food to charities and community groups across the UK.

FareShare supports frontline charities and community groups working with children – from summer holiday clubs and breakfast clubs, to community kitchens and groups which supply food parcels to those facing food insecurity.

‘Buy One to Help a Child’ is the latest in a number of community focussed programmes in Tesco’s community programmes, which are helping to build stronger communities across the United Kingdom.

The new scheme has been warmly welcomed by FareShare Chief Executive, Lindsay Boswell CBE, who said it would help the food redistributor supply thousands of groups working with children and families across the UK.

He said: “In the last year, FareShare has doubled the amount of food we’re providing to people struggling to get enough to eat.

“While the lockdown may be easing, we know that food insecurity remains high.

“That’s why we are so pleased to see Tesco and its customers helping us to support children who need it. It will make a huge difference to so many people that have been affected by the pandemic.”