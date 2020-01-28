Christmas rescue dogs still looking for homes

The team at Dogs Trust in Ballymena are currently caring for a pair of siblings brought into the rehoming centre over the festive season who are still seeking a forever home together.

The two seven-year-old Terrier sisters, named Flossie and Pammi, are completely inseparable and their canine carers are asking for potential dog owners to give them another chance to be together as part of a happy home.

The charming pair became Dogs Trust residents in December 2019 when their owner sadly could no longer look after them. Although they spent Christmas in kennels, they were spoiled rotten by the team at the rehoming centre, getting their own personalised Christmas presents and a tasty dog friendly Christmas dinner too.

Conor O’Kane, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “We generally see a lot of dogs remain in our care over the festive period and right now we have a total of 43 dogs looking for their forever homes. Flossie and Pammi are adorable together and draw confidence from each other; and we really hope they get the fresh start they both deserve in 2020.

“It might take Flossie and Pammi a little bit longer to find a home because they need to go to a home together, which is a big commitment for potential dog owners, however, adopting two dogs comes with a lot of advantages. Having two dogs in the home provides companionship, not just for the owner but also each dog too, especially if there are times when they may need to be at home alone. Having two dogs also means twice the love from your canine companions.”

Pammi and Flossie are looking for a quiet home together, where they can enjoy all the comforts that come with this. They can be shy when meeting new people, however, after a few tasty treats they can quickly become your best friend for life.

If you believe a dog is for life, and in this case two dogs, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 02825447227 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena