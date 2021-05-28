Megan tackles the mighty MURPH

Megan McCluskey from the town and friends Kyla Phillips and Claire Sharpe recently completed the gruelling MURPH CrossFit workout to raise money for Action Mental Health, symbolising the mental challenges many people endured during the lockdown.

Two of them did the MURPH challenge last year as part of their home workouts and decided to repeat it this year, to help mark the recent focus on mental health during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The traditional MURPH workout starts with a one-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups and 300 air squats, all rounded off by another one-mile run. However, to accommodate people doing out the workout from home, the trio modified the pull-ups to burpees.

Ballymena woman, Megan McCluskey (left) who is taking part in a gruelling challenge to raise money for AMH and to raise awareness for mental health issues, alongside her pals Kyla and Claire

As they approached the challenge, they launched their very own nomination challenge and asked people to take up the MURPH challenge, in aid of AMH, and to donate something to AMH and then nominate five friends to do the same, via social media.