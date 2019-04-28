Missing Yacht unaccounted for..can you help?

A yacht believed to be on it’s way to Rathlin Island has been reported missing!

Yacht Pilgrim left Bangor Marina on Tuesday, April 23 and was understood to be routing to Rathlin Island.

The plan was then to go westwards towards Malin Head.

However there has been no communication from the vessell since it left Bangor Marina in Co Down.

The Irish Coastgaurd are becoming concerned for the whereabouts of the vessell.

Yesterday (Saturday) Belfast Coastguard checked all Harbours and carried out a coastal serarch but nothing was found.

If you see this vessell you should contact Belfast Coastguard and advise of its location.