25th Ballymena Egg Run held

Sunday, March 25, was a fitting date for the 25th anniversary of the Ballymena Egg Run organised by Ballymena Rider Training.

It’s an annual favourite for motorcyclists province-wide and 400 of them turned up in Pennybridge to raise money for Marie Curie and various children’s organisations.

On the road with the Egg Run.

Started back in 1993 by a group of local bikers primarily as a novelty way to gather Easter Eggs for local children’s charities including Beechgrove and Loughan Schools, David McGuckin has been chief organiser since 1999. With the passing of David’s wife Sonia and then Mrs Angela Peden who was also passionately involved with the run, Marie Curie was the obvious choice. Over the 20 years of David’s involvement almost £34000 has been raised with the vast majority of this going to help those in need with care through advanced or terminal illness.

David has now made the decision that after 20 years it’s time to pass the Egg Run on to the next generation. He said: “The Egg Run is at its most successful point and it has the potential to get stronger and stronger. Myself, Walter Millar and Gary Olphert are in some ways sad to be stepping down although in others proud of what we have achieved over the last 10 years in particular. We just feel that it’s at a great stage where someone with new ideas and drive can take the reins and steer it in the right direction and safeguard it as one of Northern Ireland’s favourite motorbike events going forward. We can’t emphasise enough how much we appreciate the help we have had from everyone during our time at the helm. Local business, road marshals and countless other volunteers in my time alone.” Anyone interested in contacting David about the Egg Run can call him on 028 2564 3497.

Pictured at the start of the Egg Run are - Andy Hunter, Heather Arbuthnott and Andy Lindsay.

The Egg Run was organised was again by Ballymena Rider Training - Walter Millar, Gary Olphert and David McGuckin.

Suited and booted and ready for the Egg Run are - Lynda Walker, Darice Scott, Mags Walker, Kathy Hearns and Angela McKeenan.