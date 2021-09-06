Ahoghill YFC - 90 years young

The club first launched in 1931 and is proud to be celebrating its latest anniversary.

A club spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to hearing from our guest speaker for the night, Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster president, Peter Alexander.

“It’s sure to be a big night for the club.”

Founding members of the Ahoghill Young Farmers Club outside 1st Ahoghill Presbyterian Church in 1931.

Among the many present and past members in attendance will be Ahoghill Young Farmers’ oldest past member, Thomas Boyd, who has quite recently celebrated a milestone of his own - his 93rd birthday.

Indeed, Thomas Boyd will be cutting the club’s anniversary cake alongside the youngest current member.

Tommy is no stranger to undertaking this particular role as he also cut the cake at the 80th and 85th anniversary of Ahoghill YFC

Tommy, who joined Ahoghill Young Farmers as a teenager shortly after the Second World War ended, would recommend Young Farmers to all of the younger generation regardless of their rural background because of the life-long memories that can come from being a member and the vast amount of competitions which are both farming and non-farming related.

Ahoghill’s 70th anniversary dinner at the Tullymore House Hotel.

He is now looking forward to attending the Club’s 90th anniversary dinner and the special role he will have in it.

Tickets cost £35 and are available from any committee member or contact club secretary Ruth Dick on 07522968738.

Those who attend can expect a g good night’s craic with old friends.

And, after the meal, music will be provided by the band, Hitlist.

Ahoghill YFCs Club Dinner in 2019.

Members and friends at the 40th anniversary dinner of Ahoghill Young Farmers.

Present day members of Ahoghill YFC.