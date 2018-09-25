Ballymena actress stars in feature film

When the world premiere of Cinemagic’s new feature film ‘Grace and Goliath’ takes place this evening, October 2, in Belfast, Ballymena and Antrim will be well represented on the red carpet.

For the family feel feel-good movie filmed in Northern Ireland not only features Ballymena born actress Jo Donnelly but involved three aspiring County Antrim young filmmakers - Ellise Richards, 22 from Antrim; Anna Callan, 24 from Glenarm; and Ciara McLarnon, 21 from Randalstown.

They were three of 48 young film trainees from Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Los Angeles, who took part in the film’s production as part of a unique Cinemagic six-week training programme.

The young trainees got practical experience in a range of disciplines from directing and production right through to costume, make-up, sound, lighting and music composition. Significantly, as a result of their input, they also gained their first ever credit on a feature film.

Jo, however, is no stranger to stage or screen. Jo trained at RADA and relocated back to Belfast in 2009. Some of her previous theatre credits include the role of Thumper in ‘The Chronicles of Long Kesh’ which won the Best Ensemble at Edinburgh Festival in 2009 and Sissy in ‘This is What We Sang’ (winner of Best Show, New York Theatre Festival 2010.

Grace and Goliath a powerful story of how one man’s Goliath ego is brought down by one single blow...of Grace - whose neighbour, ‘Big Suzie’ is played by Jo.

Grace and Goliath (Cert PG) will open in cinemas from Friday, October 5.