Ballymena BB compete in Cross-Country Championship

Inclement weather failed to stop the Ballymena and District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade holding its recent annual cross-country championship.

Some 60 boys made their way to the grounds of Ballymena Academy to compete and were welcomed by The Battalion President, Matt Currie while the event organizer David Murdoch outlined the four races that would take place.

Pictured at the Ballymena & District Battalion of the Boys' Brigade are Jack Manson, Josh Waide and T. J. Cubitt from First Clough, whose team gave the best performance in the Company Section race.'(Photographs kindly submitted).

The Anchor Boys race resulted: First, Sam McAlonan (First Glenwherry); second, Jack McKendry (Fourth Ballymena): third, Jude Armstrong (Ninth Ballymena). Junior Section race: First, Oliver Lynn (First Clough); second, James Gregg (First Clough); third, Coley Davidson (First Ballymena). Company Section race: First, Adam McClung (First Connor); second, Ross Stephenson (First Cullybackey); Jack Manson (First Clough), third. Senior Section race: First, David Henry (First Glenwherry); second Sam Gardiner (First Glenwherry); third, Samuel Hoey (First Glenwherry).

Best overall performances: Anchor Boys Shield: Fourth Ballymena; Junior Section Shield: First Clough; Company Section Team Prize: First Clough; Senior Section Team Prize: First Glenwherry;Clough Shield (for best overall performance in Company and Senior Section races): First Glenwherry.

Winners of the Clough Shield for best overall performance in the Company and Senior Section races at the Ballymena & District Battalion of the Boys' Brigade held its annual cross-country competition - Samuel Hoey, Adam Shields, Sam Gardiner and David Henry from First Glenwherry.