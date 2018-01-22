Ballymena Dance Academy qualify for Dance World Cup

Fourteen talented young dancers from Ballymena Dance Academy have been selected to represent Team Northern Ireland in the prestigious Dance World Cup 2018.

Thousands of dancers from 47 Countries across the globe are expected to take part in the event which will take place in Sitges, Barcelona, from June 22-30.

Members of Ballymena Dance Academy have enjoyed great success in Northern Irish Dance Festivals.

The qualifier auditions were held in October 2017 and results for Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland were announced early December 2017. Ballymena Dance Academy have revealed their dancers achieved the highest number of coveted qualification places amongst NI dance schools qualifying with four Solo dances, five Duet and Trio dances and five Group dances in Jazz, Lyrical and Contemporary dance genres.

Ballymena Dance Academy (BDA) was founded almost 16 years ago by principal Kara McKartney and has enjoyed great success. Previous students have progressed to Professional Training programs in Dance and Musical Theatre in London and to Teacher Training Courses for Royal Academy of Dance and The Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing in Dublin.

BDA is fundraising to help pay for the Dance World Cup Competition and would welcome donations to their fundraising page https://www.gofundme.com/bda-team-ni-bloch-dance-world-cup and corporate sponsorship by contacting the BDA DWC Administrator on 07803248020. You can follow their journey at Dance World Cup in June, via the free Live Streaming website: www.dwcworld.com